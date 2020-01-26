Stateless people in South Africa: "They lit people,quot; | Refugees

%MINIFYHTMLe97d94be9f5c0bfb2442bd5da28479f311% %MINIFYHTMLe97d94be9f5c0bfb2442bd5da28479f312%

In the third part of a four-part series on stateless children in South Africa, a woman describes the escape from violence in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in 2012, only to face discrimination and fear of Xenophobic attacks in South Africa, as well as the struggle to care for their undocumented children.



Beatrice Faida, 24: & # 39; They are killing people, burning people & # 39;

Beatrice Faida, who is now 24, fled violence in the DRC with her two young children in tow more than five years ago.

It is one of the thousands of displaced people and refugees from all over the African continent who went to South Africa in search of security and a better life. But since arriving in South Africa, it has been embroiled in even greater confusion.

While refugees and undocumented migrants struggle to have access to education, employment and medical care, they have also suffered an increase in xenophobic attacks.

The most recent wave of violence was triggered in August 2019 by the death of a minibus driver in Pretoria. He was shot, allegedly while trying to intervene in a drug business involving Nigerians.

Twelve people died in the resulting protests, when crowds of locals attacked foreigners and looted foreign-owned stores before setting them on fire. Riots spread throughout the country.

In October, hundreds of migrants and refugees camped in front of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in a suburb of Pretoria, demanding help and protection against growing violence.

In the sixth week of sitting, community leaders reported that more than 600 people were camped outside the UN buildings, requesting to be resettled in a country where they would be safe.

In November, the crowd was dispersed by police and migrants and refugees evicted from the camp.

Refugees and migrants cling to each other while police try to make arrests at UNHCR offices in Waterkloof, Pretoria, on November 15, 2019 (Yeshiel Panchia / Al Jazeera)

Beatrice, who is documented but whose children are not, is one of the refugees who installed the camp along with her four young children on the sidewalk in front of the UNHCR building.

He was born in Sange, a village in the eastern province of Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, ravaged by conflict.

The DRC has been involved in conflicts for decades, with millions of people killed and millions more displaced from their homes. Among the dead are Beatriz's father and, according to her, her brother, who was arrested as a child and never heard of him.

She doesn't know who murdered her father, only that he was kidnapped by gunmen on their way home from the stores. He had gone to buy something for her and her brothers to eat.

I did not take any documents. We do not pack. I just took my children: I put one on my back and the other one I was carrying. I just left

Beatrice married her husband, a school teacher, when she was 15 years old. He had his first son, a daughter named Shagayo, that same year. She was pregnant with her son, Victoire, when her husband was arrested and tortured. She gave birth to her second child sure her husband was dead. I was alone, a widow afflicted with two babies, and was not yet 18 years old.

It was a couple of months after the birth of her son when she learned that her husband was alive. He had escaped and was heading to South Africa, seriously injured and traumatized. Shortly after, she received a message from him. "He told me that he didn't know how we would meet again, but that if we did it would be only by the grace of God," he explains.

Shortly after that, he knew that the men who had captured her husband were looking for him and that she could be in danger.

"They were killing people, and there was blood everywhere," he recalls.

She decided to run. "I didn't carry any documents. We didn't pack. I just took my children, I put one on my back and the other one I was carrying. I just left."

It was a long walk, 39 km, to the city of Uvira. When he crossed to Burundi, his legs were swollen for days on the road and the children were dehydrated. With the funds raised by local church groups along the way, he managed to travel by bus through Tanzania, Malawi and Zambia, before finally crossing to South Africa at the Beitbridge border post.

From nearby Musina, he traveled to Durban, a coastal city in Kwazulu Natal, where one of the only refugee reception centers in the country still operates. Here, she met with her husband. It was 2014, and she had just turned 19.

They would take a human being, and they would just take a tire and put it around him and light it

Since then, life has been far from easy. At first, the family settled in Durban. But they were scared of the xenophobic violence that erupted nearby in 2015. Beatrice and her family were confined in their small apartment, unable to leave for fear of being attacked. She was pregnant with her third child, Honda, at the time, and remembers looking from the window to the streets below.

"They took people," his voice cracks and he clears his throat. "They would take a human being, and they would simply take a tire and place it around him and light it."

"We escaped from our country because of the war. Now we had arrived in South Africa and this is what is happening? They are killing people, catching people alive. Is this how we were going to live? Where are we going? To run Now? Tears fall down your cheeks as you speak.

Shortly after, he saw a man stabbed to death, simply because he could not respond in kind after being received in one of the local languages ​​of South Africa. The man, she says, had just arrived in the country and was heading to the Department of the Interior.

"What broke my heart was to see how these people had no mercy on foreigners. At home, when there is a foreigner, we make sure to teach him the language so he can be part of us. But that is not the case here." .

A refugee holds her daughter while police make arrests around her at UNHCR offices in Waterkloof, Pretoria, in November 2019 (Yeshiel Panchia / Al Jazeera)

When her husband's barber was ransacked, they decided to rebuild their lives at Sunnyside in Pretoria. However, last year she no longer felt safe there, and with her husband in the hospital for long-term health problems related to the torture she suffered, Beatrice took her four children to the informal refugee and migrant camp growing up outside of the UNHCR building in Pretoria for help and protection.

When we meet her, Beatrice cradles her youngest son against her chest under a blue canvas that has become a tent. Looking at Mulemera Kalonda, two, says that this is not the life he wants for his children. In the corner of the house, Malumera's older brothers huddle on a single page torn from a coloring book.

Shagayo Kalonda, seven, and his brother Victoire, five, were born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, while Honda and Mulemera, four, were born in South Africa. None of the children have any documentation. More than a third of the residents of this tent city are children, and the youngest is only three weeks old.

Speaking in Swahili, Beatrice cares about Mulemera. He has been sick for days, he explains, looking down, where he lies inert and apathetic in his arms. Your skin is dry and your lips are cracked by fever. She hopes to give her the right medication, can't afford a private doctor and says the local clinic won't help them. She has decided to go directly to the pharmacy when she needs help, but this is not ideal. "I buy some medications without even knowing what kind of medication I am receiving. I explain the disease to the pharmacist so they can help me."

As refugees, we no longer want to be here in this country.

His eyes fill with tears as he bends down to touch Mulemera's face. "If this child dies, what will I do?" She doesn't understand why her babies should suffer. "There are so many hospitals here in South Africa. So many hospitals and many doctors, but they refuse to help my son."

She would like the UN to resettle her and her family in a place where they can be safe, where their children can get medical attention and go to school. It has been a long time since they had a place to call home.

"That's why I say that as refugees, we don't want to be here in this country anymore. South Africa hates us. They don't love us here. That's why we should go."

A few days after speaking with Beatrice, in November 2019, the police took strong action against the group of refugees camping in front of the UNHCR building and demolished their makeshift shelters after a court determined that the agreement was illegal.