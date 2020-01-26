Spurs, Raptors honor Kobe Bryant with 24-second shot clock violations

%MINIFYHTMLe8caac141c66a2ce6c4c9fbf74c4843011% %MINIFYHTMLe8caac141c66a2ce6c4c9fbf74c4843012%

After the tragic death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday, the Raptors and the Spurs decided that a moment of silence was simply not enough to honor the basketball legend.

After Toronto won the initial advice, Raptors guard Fred VanVleet bounced the ball near the middle of the court and let the 24-second shot clock expire. Dejounte Murray did the same with the Spurs, an appropriate gesture for the man who once put number 24 for the Lakers.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in the hills above Calabasas, California, according to The Los Angeles Times. He was 41 years old.

The plane had five people on board, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. There were no survivors.

Five confirmed dead persons, there are no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash #THE D #Malibu deputies remain with #THE County firefighters. Research in progress. Avoid the area until further notice. – Los Angeles County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Sources: Kobe Bryant was heading to a traveling basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those on board the helicopter also included another player and father. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three of his children: Natalia, Bianka and Capri.