England extended its advantage over South Africa in the fourth race to 465 races despite having been eliminated in its second inning in the search for fast races at the end of the third day.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY AND CLIPS AT PLAY

England succumbed by 248 in 61.3 surpasses: Joe Root (58), the last wicket that fell before a spectacular capture of Faf du Plessis in the ravine, with Beuran Hendricks (5-64) with five by debut.

Previously, it was Mark Wood (5-46) who stole the headlines, taking his second five-wicket course in Tests for England to defeat South Africa by 183.

















1:02



Faf du Plessis took an impressive one-handed capture to fire Joe Root by 58 on the third day of the fourth test.



The plight of South Africa worsened when Vernon Philander apparently stopped with a hamstring injury in his Final Test before retiring.

Philander limped nine balls in his opening spell of England's second inning and scanned, as news broke that he received a fine of 15 percent of his match rate and a demerit point for his expulsion to Jos Buttler the Day two of the exam.

When South Africa resumed on 88-6, Wood took three of the last four South African wickets to fall, although England was frustrated for much of the morning session when Quinton de Kock (76) scored a good half century and got 79 for the eighth gate with Dwaine Pretorius (37).

Chris Woakes (2-38) hit four balls in the game of the day, Philander (4) meekly served an advantage to Stuart Broad midway. But, far from triggering another collapse of Proteas' tail, De Kock and Pretorius charged.

Ben Stokes (2-47) broke the association (Pretorius went ahead to the ravine, where Zak Crawley took a good catch) before Wood defeated the last two South African batters at lunchtime.

Wood first broke De Kock's resistance, knocked him down with a 90 mph blister that broke one of the bonds, and then got the n. 11 Dane Paterson (4) stealing to secure his five by.



















1:27



Michael Atherton says that five wicket hero Mark Wood has played the best he has had for England in a test match.



England chose not to enforce the follow-up and, as the game resumed, Crawley (24) and Dom Sibley (44) shared another impressive opening partnership, earning 56 as the Proteas pace attack cushioned and Filander came out .

But, having laid the groundwork, England's punching game, with the exception of Root, was a bit lazy after that, losing regular wickets as they sought to press the accelerator.

Crawley took Pretorius a beauty (2-87), and Denly added only eight to England's score before being thrown through the door shortly before tea by the impressive Dane Paterson (1-18), who deserved more of that wicket by its survey 13.3 overs.

Sibley was the first victim of Hendricks in the final session, shoveling a delivery in the leg directly to the center, while Stokes (28) fell to a flat foot impulse to the first slip after a 24-ball entrepreneurial cameo.

The sprinter Anrich Nortje (2-61) attacked Ollie Pope (11) and the Buttler out of shape (8), both trapped behind, and the first De Deck got his 200th trial dismissal.

Sam Curran broke 35 of 29 balls before falling to Hendricks, hooking the man into the depths, while the left point guard caught Woakes by a duck two balls later.

Wood impressed with the bat once more in the Test, shooting 18 of 12 balls, but Pretorius knocked him down at the end of the day, while the stunner of Du Plessis to fire Root beat Hendricks his maiden by five and finished the day .

Watch day four of the fourth Test between South Africa and England in Johannesburg, live at Sky Sports Cricket starting at 7:30 a.m.