Sir Alastair Cook & # 39; lost that fire & # 39; towards the end of England Test race | Cricket News





Sir Alastair Cook withdrew from the Cricket Test after the Oval Test against India in 2018

Sir Alastair Cook looks back on his career in England, discussing the moment of his retirement from the Test, his expulsion from the ODI team, his most difficult moment as captain and much more …

Cook, who is England's top scorer of all time and captained the team for the success of Ashes in 2015, retired from the international scene just under 18 months ago.

He joined Nick Knight in the Sky Sports studio, along with current England starter Rory Burns, to remember his brilliant career on day three of the fourth Test between South Africa and England:

Realizing that it was time to leave Cricket Test

The decision to withdraw was not taken only after the Trent Bridge test (against India in 2018), but it happened for 18 months before. It's sad to say, when it's something you dream about and you just lose that little fire.

I'm not going to compare myself with David Warner, but sometimes I see him hitting and I'm jealous that he reaches 50 of 30 balls, there is one hour left for the day and he's already ordered. I had to graft: if I was 50, most of the time it was a three-hour job.

After making my way several times, with the captaincy, unfortunately I didn't have much else to give.

I remember lying in the New Zealand garden and telling bowling coach Chris Silverwood "I think I could have gone here." He persuaded me to play summer, but it wasn't just that snapshot. It was a great gift.

Be omitted from the England ODI team just before the 2015 World Cup

I always found a harder cricket day. Everything when I grew up was about Test and cricket four days: you played T20 when you were 13 years old and saw the new ball, milked it and could have a small job at the end.

Obviously, today's children play as Jos Buttler or Ben Stokes and that was never part of my game. I was always punching defensive shots when I was 14 or 15 years old.

I had a good couple of years for England, then the consequences of the Ashes tour of 2013-14 and the KP affair and that year coincided with a change in the rules of the one-day game, which we took to adapt. I probably didn't adapt to my game as well as I could have done and was fighting for the way.

The highest score of 294 in the Cook test came against India in 2011

In Test cricket you can crush, get 30 of 100 balls, which is not pretty but it starts you up. In one day cricket you can't do that and I wasn't hitting well enough to get me going.

No wonder, in the last eight or nine months of that, I was not delivering the products as a day player and there came a time when it was probably right to be pushed. Two weeks before a World Cup it didn't make much sense, but everything happens for a reason.

Greater influence of young

As an opening hitter, when I arrived in Essex, to have Graham Gooch as head coach, and he was my hero, from when I used to go and watch them play, with someone like him in your corner, ready to do it. the demolitions with you at eight in the morning, were above and beyond.

I would also do it for any of the other young people, but in my position, he was the guy who had the biggest impact on my career, there's no doubt about that.

When you are 15, 16 years old and score many careers at the age level of the school or the county, you hear from so many people who do not achieve the degree and I guess I always felt that I would be in that category.

Cook regards Graham Gooch (R) as the biggest influence in his career for Essex and England

There was a turning point when I was 18 years old. I played some cricket in the second team on summer vacations and I never did very well.

Then I ended up receiving three hundred in a week. One for my club on Saturday, then I played against Surrey and got a hundred in both innings against a pretty decent attack, many of them had played first class cricket. That was probably the first time I thought & # 39; actually, I have a chance & # 39 ;.

Unexpected test debut against India in 2006

If you remember the England team that won the ashes in 2005, they were all hitters between 20 and 30 years old, and you thought everyone would be close for a while.

I played a tour of England A in 2006 in Antigua, just before they called me to go to Nagpur, and Dave Parsons, who was in the coaching staff, asked me & # 39; when do you want to play for England? & # 39; I said & # 39; I don't think it's for a while & # 39 ;.

Sir Alastair Cook continues to play for Essex and helped them win the County Championship last season

Then, a week later, I played my first game and got my first hundred. The pressure had taken me away, I had flown around the world, traveled for 48 hours and had two days in India, there was no expectation that I was doing well at all.

Somehow I had a free kick. I kept looking at the shirt when I was playing and thinking "I can't believe I'm playing for England,quot; and I had that feeling for the full five days, so scoring runs was very special.

Most difficult time as England captain

Sport can define your character. In Headingley, against Sri Lanka in 2014, we should have won that game, I think they were level in seven wickets in the second inning and somehow we managed to lose it.

That was a difficult night and, remembering that year, I am very proud to have overcome it and next year we won the ashes at home.

In addition to the obvious honor of leading your country, it can have an impact on the team: it is very different from a football or rugby captain, is making decisions that can influence the team in a good or bad way.

The challenge is exciting and you can't plan it. You can read all the books you want, but until you're in that position, it's a steep learning curve. The sad thing about work is that you are the best captain at the end, when you have probably already satiated yourself.