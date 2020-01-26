Shrewsbury 2 – 2 Liverpool

%MINIFYHTML044a15d02e7823bbcd89f5e2d21029a211% %MINIFYHTML044a15d02e7823bbcd89f5e2d21029a212%

The Shrewsbury League One team came from two down to win a replay against Liverpool Premier League leaders







Jason Cummings scored twice from the bench against Liverpool

Substitute Jason Cummings was the two-goal hero, as Shrewsbury produced a surprising return to tie 2-2 with Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Curtis Jones' early end followed by Donald Love's goal in the first seconds of the second half was aimed at sealing it for the Premier League leaders before the drama took place.

Josh Laurent won a penalty in the middle of the second half that Cummings converted and the forward then ran to win a replay for the League One team.

Jurgen Klopp turned to Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in search of a winner, but Shrewsbury had good value and pressed hard for a third of his own in an exciting draw.

Shrewsbury: O & # 39; Leary (8), Williams (7), Ebanks-Landell (7), Pierre (7), Love (6), Laurent (8), Goss (7), Norburn (6), Golbourne (6) , Whalley (6), Lang (7). Subs: Edwards (6), Cummings (8), Udoh (6) Liverpool: Adrian (8), Williams (6), Matip (5), Lovren (5), Larouci (6), Fabinho (5), Chirivella (7), Jones (7), Minamino (7), Elliott (6), Origi (6). Subs: Oxlade-Chamberlain (6), Salah (6), Firmino (6) Party man: Jason Cummings

How the thriller was developed

It was a very different team from Klopp, as expected, but there was no lack of quality with Joel Matip and Fabinho returning to the starting lineup after the injury.

Fabinho seemed shaky in the first 45 minutes, but there was a lot of class elsewhere, as was obvious in the preparation for the opening goal.

In January, signing Takumi Minamino lifted the ball well before feeding the impressive game creator Pedro Chirivella and his excellent pass made Jones score.

Curtis Jones rolls away after putting Liverpool ahead in Shrewsbury

This was the second consecutive appearance in which Jones scored after his surprising blow against Everton in the third round and looked brilliant once again.

But just when it seemed that Liverpool could escape, Shrewsbury proved that they were a threat in the counterattack through Sean Whalley and Callum Lang.

Sam Ricketts went with a 3-5-2 formation for Shrewsbury with two Merseyside boys in front at Callum Lang and Sean Whalley, as well as a trio of former Manchester United men hoping to cause a shock with Ro-Shaun Williams, Donald Love and Sean Goss aside. Jurgen Klopp made 11 changes in the team that beat Wolves on Thursday with Joel Matip and Fabinho stepping up after his return from injury. Harvey Elliott, only 16, retained his place from the side that beat Everton in the third round. Dejan Lovren took the bracelet.

It was Whalley who had the best chance after Fabinho was dispossessed, but when one by one with Adrian it was the goalkeeper who overcame him with a good block.

Shortly thereafter, Whalley moved back down the left channel, but this time he could only scrape his shot with the left of Adrian's far post and missed the opportunity.

Shrewsbury must have felt that his chance was gone when Love inexplicably stroked the ball beyond his own goalkeeper within a few seconds of the restart.

But that proved to be the catalyst for a new impulse from the local side and although Lang saw a shot well saved by Adrian, the goal reached the middle of the second half.

The magnificent Laurent ran out and was knocked down by Yasser Larouci just outside the box just to see the referee point to the spot.

Cummings beat Adrian easily and the Montgomery Waters Meadow went crazy shortly after when the unlikely equalizer arrived.

Cummings celebrates a penalty against Liverpool

Max O & # 39; Leary saved Divock Origi well before throwing a long ball in the field that saw Cummings beat Lovren before finishing expertly.

Salah was close to reaching the winner, but the goal would not come for the Klopp team and Liverpool now faces a replay that will eat their winter break.

For Shrewsbury, the game at Anfield will be more welcome.

Whats Next?

Shrewsbury is back in the League One action against Gillingham on Wednesday and there's no rest for Premier League leaders either.

The Klopp team traveled to the London stadium to face West Ham in a game that was reorganized due to Liverpool's commitments at the Club World Cup late last year.