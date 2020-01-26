Shkodran Mustafi may have the future of Arsenal, says Mikel Arteta | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb30271b8f72693bc525299eea453608c11% %MINIFYHTMLb30271b8f72693bc525299eea453608c12%





Shkodran Mustafi joined Valencia Arsenal in 2016

Mikel Arteta gave Shkodran Mustafi an Arsenal lifeguard, telling the defender that he can have a future at the club if he eliminates the mistakes of his game.

The calamitous pass of the German central in the first half of the 2-2 draw of the Gunners in Chelsea on Tuesday resulted in his defensive partner, David Luiz, ejected against his former club.

It was the last of a series of mistakes that helped see him fall into the hierarchical order under former boss Unai Emery.

But when asked if Mustafi could have a long-term future in Arsenal, Arteta said: "When he is my player and when he is training with me as he does every day, of course."

"The plans maybe in the summer were different with him. I came here, he is here and his attitude is always right and he wants to help."

"Yes, he made a mistake, but that's fine. I like the reaction more and I look more at the reaction."

While Arteta acknowledges that Mustafi has sometimes been at fault, he says that the most important thing is that the 27-year-old is not intimidated by his mistakes.

"I don't think that at 27 you can't improve certain aspects of the game; I really think you can," said Arteta. "I work with players like this and I have teammates like this and there is always a time when there is a click."

"I can accept a mistake, no problem. What I will not accept is that someone makes a mistake and after he stops playing, and does not want the ball and does not want to make decisions. That player is not acceptable to our team

"But Musti after that (error), tried to play every time, went to every challenge and put his body on the line. Then he fell, but he reacted and if he does, he will overcome the situation."

"I ask you to play the way we want to play. Make a mistake, another day will be someone else. Obviously we want to minimize that as quickly as possible and find the reason why that happens, but I like your reaction after that."