Shaquille O & # 39; Neal mourns the death of Kobe Bryant.

The 47-year-old basketball player and former Bryant teammate reacted to the news of the death of the legend on Sunday.

%MINIFYHTML92b50e917d904586d8e96680e470a19213% %MINIFYHTML92b50e917d904586d8e96680e470a19214%

"There are no words to express the pain I am going through with this tragedy of losing my (niece) Gigi and my brother @kobebryant," wrote O & # 39; Neal along with a series of photos on sunday. "I love you and you will be missed. My condolences are with the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I'm sick right now."

Bryant was one of five people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. He was 41 years old. The plane fell in a remote field near Las Virgenes around 10:00 a.m. local time that day. Bryant's daughter Gianna "GiGi,quot; Maria-Onore Bryant, also died in the accident. She was 13 years old.

Bryant entered the National Basketball Association right in high school in 1996. He was the youngest player in NBA history at that time. Bryant joined Los Angeles Lakers that year and played for the team for 20 years before retiring in 2016.

O & # 39; Neal also signed with the Lakers in 1996. He played for the team for eight seasons before being switched to the Miami Heat in 2004. According to NBA.com, O & # 39; Neal and Bryant helped their team get three titles. consecutive NBA. 2000 to 2002.