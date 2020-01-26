Selena Gomez admits feeling like & # 39; victim of certain abuses & # 39; when he dates Justin Bieber

%MINIFYHTMLdb1b9c36dec5db0e8881b53c1500c8db11% %MINIFYHTMLdb1b9c36dec5db0e8881b53c1500c8db12%

In a sincere new interview, the creator of hits & # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39; confirms that her song number 1 was inspired by her intermittent relationship with the now husband of Hailey Baldwin.

Selena Gomez has confirmed that his heartbreaking success "Lose You to Love Me" was inspired by his intermittent relationship with Justin Bieber.

In a new sincere interview with Lulu García-Navarro of NPR, the singer admitted that the song helped her find the closure after separating from Justin forever in 2018, months before marrying the model. Hailey Baldwin.

When asked about the inspiration behind song number one, Gomez said: "It has a different meaning for me now than when I wrote it. I felt I didn't get a respectful close, and I had accepted it, but I know I needed some way to say some things that I wish I had said. "

"It's not a hateful song; it's a song that says: & # 39; I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that & # 39; it was very difficult and I'm happy it was over. And I felt this was an excellent way to say: & # 39; You know, it's done, and I understand it, and I respect it, and now I'm entering another chapter & # 39 ;.

"Saying goodbye to Justin Bieber, who I'm assuming you're talking about," Garcia-Navarro replied, prompting Selena to recognize: "You had to put the name, I understand."

Gomez also revealed that she felt emotionally abused as Bieber's girlfriend, adding: "It is dangerous to remain a victim mentality … I am not being disrespectful (but) I feel I was a victim of some abuse … I had to find a way of understanding him as an adult. "

"And I had to understand the choices I was making. As much as I definitely do not want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud to be able to say that I feel stronger than ever. I have found a way to get through it with the greatest possible grace. "

Bieber has not yet responded to his ex-girlfriend's radio comments, but last year (19), he confessed that he had been a bad partner in the past.

"I started using quite heavy drugs at age 19 and abused all my relationships," he wrote on Instagram. "I became resentful, disrespectful to women and angry. It took me years to recover from all these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships and change relationship habits."