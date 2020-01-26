See the fabulous Grammy appearances of Ariana Grande over the years

Ariana Grande It's hitting all the right notes!
The 26-year-old pop star has a lot to wait for this year, starting with her next performance at the 2020 Grammy. Which is especially important, given that the "Thank U, Next,quot; singer revealed that she had a drama with The Recording Academy before the 2019 show.
However, it seems that the past is past and Grande is preparing to take the stage on Sunday, January 26. More exciting? She has been nominated in five categories, which include Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Duo / Pop Group Performance, Recording of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.
Of her nominations, the "Bloodline,quot; singer could not help talking about the achievements.
"Thank you for recognizing this music that my best friends and I created together in a few weeks,quot; expressed on Twitter, after hearing about the news. "Recognition is really enough for me and my heart. Please let me bring all my friends who did this with me so they can make sure my heart beats."
As it is clear that there is no bad blood between Grande and The Recording Academy, it will be fun to see her cross the red carpet during tonight's annual show. But before he does, take a look at his past appearances of Grammys over the years.
From your first red carpet at the ceremony to becoming the Grammy's royalty, scroll through our gallery below!
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
Lady in Red
The "bloodline,quot; singer makes a grand entrance at the 2016 ceremony with her red dress by Romona Keveza.
Jeff Vespa / WireImage
Warm white
Great is a blank vision on your first Grammys red carpet. For the 2011 event, she puts on a bright red cocktail dress, shiny metal heels and her characteristic ponytail.
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
High notes
The 26-year-old star plays all the right notes while performing "Just a Little Bit of Your Heart,quot; at the 2015 awards ceremony.
Larry Busacca / Getty Images for NARAS
Silver mermaid
Ariana brings the sparkle and glamor to the 2015 ceremony with her striking Versace dress, which features an asymmetric cropped upper, a silhouette that embraces the curve and shiny silver details.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
Flourishing
Despite getting excited while walking on the red carpet at the 2014 Grammys, the pop star stuns with a strapless floral dress by Dolce & Gabbana.
Matt Sayles / Invision / AP
Microphone drop
The 26-year-old star presents Weekend with a funny phrase: "How did the next performer get his seven nominations tonight, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year … Well, ladies and gentlemen, get ready for the word game of the century … did you win it? ".
Larry Busacca / Getty Images for NARAS
Red carpet couple
Partner alert! The celebrity couple (at that time) attracts attention and melts hearts at the 2015 show.
