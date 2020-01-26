See the fabulous Grammy appearances of Ariana Grande over the years

Ariana Grande It's hitting all the right notes!

The 26-year-old pop star has a lot to wait for this year, starting with her next performance at the 2020 Grammy. Which is especially important, given that the "Thank U, Next,quot; singer revealed that she had a drama with The Recording Academy before the 2019 show.

However, it seems that the past is past and Grande is preparing to take the stage on Sunday, January 26. More exciting? She has been nominated in five categories, which include Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Duo / Pop Group Performance, Recording of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Of her nominations, the "Bloodline,quot; singer could not help talking about the achievements.

"Thank you for recognizing this music that my best friends and I created together in a few weeks,quot; expressed on Twitter, after hearing about the news. "Recognition is really enough for me and my heart. Please let me bring all my friends who did this with me so they can make sure my heart beats."