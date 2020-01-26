Sebastian Soderberg sets a new record for the fastest round in the European Tour | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLa539de1c44674a7727b208655a10106f11% %MINIFYHTMLa539de1c44674a7727b208655a10106f12%

Speedy Swede completes the final 18 holes in just 96 minutes and shoots 75 despite missing every street!





%MINIFYHTMLa539de1c44674a7727b208655a10106f13% %MINIFYHTMLa539de1c44674a7727b208655a10106f14% Sebastian Soderberg got 18 holes in 96 minutes

Sebastian Soderberg lifted his spirits in the Dubai Desert Classic while breaking the European Tour record for the fastest round of golf.

Soderberg came out first in the final round at The Emirates and played alone, so he decided to run between shots in an attempt to break Thomas Pieters' previous record of one hour and 59 minutes for an event sanctioned by the Tour.

The swift Swede managed comfortably while searching for the last 75, with a birdie and four bogeys, setting a time of one hour and 36 minutes.

He was seven minutes from the world record set by Wesley Bryan at the BMW Championship in 2017, but he was delighted to set a new record that even took Eddie Pepperell by surprise.

"I always wanted to run and play as fast as I could," Soderberg said. "I struggled for the last two days, so I thought it wouldn't necessarily hurt my game just jogging in the middle and not thinking too much."

Soderberg was also happy with his three-envelope score, although he could have traveled a little faster if he hadn't missed every street in the pairs and five!

"I think three more is pretty good with zero bumps in the streets," he said. "I tried to play as fast as possible. I thought it would be something fun."