Saracens in talks with South Africa about friendly encounters | Rugby Union News

Saracens seek to provide high-level opposition to England stars Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje

The Saracens are in talks with the South African world champions about a possible meeting next season at Allianz Park, Sky sports news You can confirm

Conversations with the Springboks are at an early stage, as Saracens try to organize competitive matches to keep players like Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje.

First informed by the Sunday mailThe established stars of the Saracens of England and the Lions will not play week after week in the Championship next season, and the club will look for innovative ways to provide high-level opposition.

The Saracens have also held talks with Super Rugby teams as part of the plan, which is backed by England coach Eddie Jones and Lions coach Warren Gatland.

It was announced last weekend that the current English and European champions would be relegated from the Premier at the end of the season in response to their breach of the salary cap regulations for the current campaign.

The Saracens have been relegated to the Championship for breach of the salary cap of £ 7 million from the Premier League.

Premiership Rugby attacked the Saracens with 35 league points and imposed a fine of £ 5.36 million in November for breaking the salary limit in the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, and a panel said they had "breached continuously and recklessly obligations to cooperate with the SCM (salary cap manager) ".

During those three seasons, it was discovered that the Saracens spent more than £ 2 million in total. Significantly, in the two seasons in which they spent almost £ 1 million, the Saracens won the European Champions Cup.