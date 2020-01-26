Sara Ali Khan sports the tricolor tones on her way to meet Aanand L. Rai

Celebrities across the country turned to social networks today to wish their fans and fans a happy 71st Republic Day. With the colors of the day, the lovely Sara Ali Khan also posted photos with the flag, wishing her fans on social media.

The actress put on the colors of the Indian flag in her kurta pajamas outfit. Dressed in a green pajamas, a white chikan kurta and a beautiful orange dupatta to finish her Republic Day look, Sara was stained with the colors of the day. She wore a pair of blue earrings with matching radios and bracelets, which made her synchronize with the mood of the day.

She went out with the same outfit to meet with director Aanand L. Rai, leading to speculation of a collaboration between the two in the near future. Designer Manish Malhotra was also photographed in Rai's office at the same time.

Check out the images below.