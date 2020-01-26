Sam Mendes wins big at the DGA 2020 Awards

%MINIFYHTMLc267d91a7d563bb645525c8f90d4a39511% %MINIFYHTMLc267d91a7d563bb645525c8f90d4a39512%

The former director of James Bond has taken home the highest honor for his film & # 39; 1917 & # 39 ;, beating his rivals Bong Joon-Ho, Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese.

Sam Mendes he took home the Outstanding Achievement in Feature Film Award for his epic of war "1917"at the 2020 Directors Guild of America Awards (DGA) on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

The star beat the fierce competition of Neon de Bong Joon-Ho "Parasite", Quentin Tarantino& # 39; s "Once upon a time in Hollywood", and Martin Scorsese & # 39; s"the Irish"for the prize, and thanked his grandfather as he went on stage.

"My grandfather inspired this movie and made me when I was 12 years old to sign a contract promising that I would write a novel at 18," he said. "Obviously I'm not a weirdo, so I didn't do that, but I did this."

Sam's victory comes from his success at the Producers Guild Awards (PGA) last weekend, leaving the filmmaker as a favorite for the success of the Oscars next month.

Meanwhile, Alma Har & # 39; he also enjoyed a successful night, winning the Best Director Award for a Feature Director Award for the first time by Amazon. "Honey boy", which began as notes of Shia LaBeouf who was doing a writing assignment for rehabilitation ordered by the court.

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert were also recognized for their Netflix documentary film, "American factory".

On the television side, HBO dominated with four of the 11 total categories offered. Bill hader he took home the comedy series award for "Barry"; Johan Renck was recognized by"Chernobyl"In the TV Movie / Limited Series category; Nicole Kassell won for her episode of"Watchmen"in the drama series; and Amy Schatz won her sixth DGA award for"Parkland song"in the Children's Program career.

Don Roy King also won his fifth DGA award for "Saturday night live"late fall, which featured the host back Eddie murphy and musical guest Lizzo.