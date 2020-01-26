Salma Hayek apologizes for supporting a controversial novel he never read

Salma Hayek had to apologize after he supported a new novel, American dirt Without reading a single page, he revealed a new report from The Washington Post. Published on Tuesday, the story explores the life of a Mexican woman who flees to the United States with her 8-year-old son to escape the violent cartels.

So far, the book has been praised by some of the most prolific authors, including Ann Patchett and Stephen King, and was recently chosen by Oprah Winfrey for her reading club. This Saturday, the book reached number 4 in the list of Amazon's best sellers.

However, many Mexican-American writers have described the book as one that promotes stereotypes and does not have the appropriate cultural information to tell the story. Cummins, who is not Mexican, wrote in her author's note that she was not sure about writing the novel.

She wanted the book to cover the gap between Mexico and the United States, and also explore the issue of immigration. Earlier this week, Hayek posted a photo on Instagram in which he held the book and also praised Winfrey for "giving voice to those who have no voice."

On Friday, Salma received criticism for promoting the book, which has been described as controversial. Hayek apologized in his IG account for promoting something he did not read or investigate. According to the Wikipedia page of the book, he has been criticized for his inaccurate description of Latin culture.

Myriam Gurba, for example, wrote in Tropics of Meta that the main character looks at the Mexican world as an American tourist. David Bowles, writing for Medium, described the book as "inappropriate,quot; and also facilitated "traumatic porn melodrama."

In addition, Barbara VanDenburgh said the book was "problematic and states that,quot; it smells like opportunism. "Barbara criticized the fact that the woman who wrote the book was not a Mexican immigrant.

Followers of popular culture may know that the issue of cultural appropriation has become a matter of concern among Hollywood, social networks and the media.



