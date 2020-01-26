Russell Westbrook thrives on Houston Rockets is now playing as & # 39; the best version of himself & # 39; | NBA News

After an uncertain start in life in Houston, Rockets guard Russell Westbrook has returned to playing some of his best basketball games.

The exchange that led Russell Westbrook to Texas to meet with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate James Harden was really a box office success and a sure sign of intention from Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, but the immediate adjustment for Starting the season didn't look great.

Westbrook shot far beyond the arc, largely not his forte, and postponed the game tasks to Harden while trying to assimilate into the team of Mike D & # 39; Antoni.

However, in the last 10 games, Westbrook has once again looked at its best form, averaging 29.4 points per game with a field goal percentage of 48.6 while distributing 7.7 assists.















Russell Westbrook ends with 45 points and 10 assists in the victory of the Rockets against the Timberwolves





On Friday in Minnesota, he lost 45 in the season with the Timberwolves with 10 assists and coach D & # 39; Antoni said Westbrook was the kind of way he won the MVP caliber in the 2016-17 season.

Now he is playing with the rhythm and tenacity that personifies his best basketball and NBA Gametime expert Earl Watson has been impressed.

"It has been the best version of himself," Watson said. "At the beginning I was trying to fit in, I was shooting a lot of three, I was playing with the ball, I was passive-aggressive. Russ knows a speed: it's all or nothing!

"Another great thing, I'm going to tip opponents, don't talk to him! Don't talk trash, he draws on the confrontation, so if fans talk, if he's getting involved with fans, they kick them out or point out and the other team starts talking, you're putting Russ in his comfort zone. "

Live NBA: Houston @ Denver



Sunday, January 26 8:30 pm



James Harden, on the other hand, currently suffers a real fall in form. In particular, he has seen a very uncharacteristic regression from beyond the arch.

In the last 10 games, he has posted a field goal percentage of 35.6 percent and only 25.2 in triples with a plus-minus of -2.5 (Westbrook is +4.7). Those are amazing numbers of a man who has led the league in scoring in the past two years.

As a reference, the 2017-18 MVP averaged at least 36.8 points per game in each of the first three months of the season. Harden suffered a thigh bruise in Houston's victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Watson NBA colleague Gametime Wes Wilcox acknowledges that Westbrook's rebound has come at a good time and says there is no doubt that he should be selected as an All-Star, but fatigue concerns may be getting up to date with his backcourt colleague.

"They need (the way to Westbrook because of) the struggles with Harden," Wilcox said.

















Russell Westbrook shot for a triple double against his former team, but it was in vain when the Oklahoma City Thunder recovered to defeat the Houston Rockets earlier this month



"This has to be a level of accumulation with everything he has done for this team. The use, the games, is durable, plays a lot."

"Everyone goes through a dip, but this is a significant drop in shots for a guy who averaged 39 or 40 per game. Now, he's 30 and just had his lowest scoring game of the year (against the Timberwolves on Friday)".

Russell Westbrook reacts during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers



"These numbers, it's not that we needed another justification for Russ to be an All-Star, but this is a Western Conference reservation. I know it's a bubble name right now, it absolutely belongs to that All-Star team."

On Sunday, Houston heads to Mile High City in a game you can watch live on Sky Sports from 8:30 p.m. to face the Denver Nuggets 31-14 who sit 2.5 games before the Rockets in the Western Conference.

















Nikola Jokic scored a 47-point personal record against the Atlanta Hawks in early January



Nikola Jokic continues to lead the way for Denver, averaging 24.7 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in the last 10 games, with the Nuggets going 7-3 in that span, but are they really contenders?

"I like its possibilities," said Wilcox. "(It was spoken) early that Jokic was not the MVP candidate we have known (from) two years ago. This January he is playing much better!

"This Denver team is dealing with all kinds of injuries right now," said Watson. "They have had boys in and out. This team is recovering, they have a chance."

In fact, despite its high position, Denver continues to deal with several key injuries to Jamal Murray, Paul Millsap and Mason Plumlee. The three are projected to lose more time, although the Nuggets received a boost from Gary Harris and Michael Porter Jr on Friday when they both returned from an injury, and Porter Jr stood out after a long wait to debut in the league after surgery. .

















Michael Porter Jr scores 19 points in his first opening for the Denver Nuggets after suffering a litany of injury problems



Watson added: "He is doing the best he can to be efficient in limited minutes and is Balling in limited minutes, so I congratulate you for being mentally prepared, that many young players are not ready to play immediately at that high level. "

