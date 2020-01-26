Russell Simmons accusers blame Oprah Winfrey for erasing her stories

Alexia Norton Jones, one of the women who accused Russell Simmons of inappropriate sexual behavior in the new documentary, In the registryHe was surprised when he discovered that Oprah Winfrey withdrew from the project at the last second, a new Variety report revealed.

According to Jones, he saw the interview with Gayle King in CBS this morning in which Oprah explained why she decided to withdraw from the role of executive producer in the film.

Oprah retired from the project, directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, just as it was about to be screened at the Sundance Film Festival. Winfrey explained that he felt that precision was important, that it was one of the main reasons he was retiring.

During the same interview, Winfrey said the pressure he received from Russell Simmons was not playing a role in his decision to move away from the documentary. Later, it was revealed that Winfrey misinterpreted one of the women's names during the interview.

In any case, the departure of Winfrey, which had links to Apple's transmission platform, Apple +, led to the cancellation of its agreement with the filmmakers by the transmission platform. After Winfrey's decision to get away from In the registry, approximately a dozen other women went out to support the women who appeared in the document.

Although many of the directors, the cast and team members will appear in Sundance on January 25 to watch the movie, Norton Jones does not plan to go. She says she could not afford to go any further because Apple abandoned the project.

During a conversation with Variety, Alexia Norton Jones spoke extensively about the film and how Winfrey's exit from the agreement affected her. Paraphrasing his comments in the interview, Alexia Norton Jones said it felt as if Oprah, who had built a complete brand around being a victim of abuse, had suddenly withdrawn from the project, leaving the women of color stranded.

"It was painful because he was leaving us," Norton Jones explained. Alexia says that once Oprah retired from the project, the only people she has kept in touch with are the filmmakers.



