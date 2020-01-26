Rudy Gobert stars as Utah Jazz beat Dallas Mavericks for the 14th win in 15 | NBA News

Rudy Gobert scored 22 points, collected 17 rebounds and blocked five shots, including a key in the last 30 seconds, to gather the Utah Jazz over the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City.

Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points for Utah, while Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 points. Utah won its fourth consecutive game, 14 of 15 and 19-2 in its last 21 games.

Luka Doncic scored 25 points to lead Dallas. Seth Curry added 19 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 15 for the Mavericks, who are 1-2 in their last three after winning four straight games.

He was close with the negotiation of the leader and the fourth in the last minute of the regulation time. Tim Hardaway Jr buried a triple to put the Mavericks back in front with 52.2 seconds left, but Utah took the lead forever when Royce O & # 39; Neale exhausted a triple at the other end to put the Jazz 109-107 with 38.5 seconds remaining

















Gobert blocked a potential Delon Wright draw tray with 24.8 seconds remaining. Mitchell and Gobert made free throws in the last seconds to seal the victory.

LA Lakers 91-108 Philadelphia 76ers

















Ben Simmons had 28 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals to beat host Philadelphia 76ers, beyond Los Angeles Lakers 108-91, in a game that saw LeBron James pass Kobe Bryant for third place on the list of all-time NBA scorers.

Simmons shot 12 of 15 in playing 41 minutes. Tobias Harris scored 29 points and Al Horford had 16 for the Sixers, who improved to 21-2 at home. Matisse Thybulle also contributed five steals.

The Sixers played without Joel Embiid (finger) for the 16th time this season and also missed Josh Richardson with a hamstring tug.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 31 points, while LeBron James had 29 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. James entered the game with 33,626 points while Bryant sat down with 33,643.

Oklahoma City Thunder 113-104 Minnesota Timberwolves

















Chris Paul added to his All-Star credentials with his sixth double-double of the season, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota host Timberwolves, 113-104.

Nine times All-Star scored 13 of its 25 points in an outburst in the third quarter and added 10 assists when the Thunder won its fifth straight overall and on the road.

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves was the top scorer of the game with 37 points.

Brooklyn Nets 121-111 Detroit Pistons (OT)

















Kyrie Irving contributed 45 points and the Brooklyn Nets broke a five-game losing streak by beating host Detroit Pistons, 121-111 after overtime.

Irving's production was the highest since he scored 50 points against Minnesota in October during his debut with the Nets. He added seven assists and six rebounds. Jarrett Allen had 20 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks and Joe Harris threw 16 points for Brooklyn.

Derrick Rose led Detroit with 27 points and six assists. The center of the Pistons, Andre Drummond, who missed the previous two games after receiving an elbow in Washington on Monday, contributed 20 points and 21 rebounds.

Chicago Bulls 118-106 Cleveland Cavaliers

















Zach LaVine scored 27 of his 44 points in the first half and the Chicago Bulls benefited from a dominant third quarter to beat host Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time on so many Saturdays.

LaVine made five of his team's 12 triples and added 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Bulls, losing his first triple double of his career. He scored 21 of his 42 points in the last quarter last Saturday when Chicago overcame a 15-point deficit in a 118-116 victory over Cleveland last weekend.

Cleveland scored the first seven points of the third before Chicago took control of the game by starting a brilliant 40-12 run to take a 99-76 lead at the end of the fourth. LaVine drained a three to start and finish the 11-0 Bulls race to close the sequence.

