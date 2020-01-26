Roger Mathews has a beautiful new girlfriend after parting with JWoww (Photo)

After talking about his toxic marriage to Jenni Farley, Roger Mathews has moved on. The truck driver is dating Danielle Miele.

Danielle is a 31-year-old hairdresser that Mathews allegedly met at a concert in May 2019 and they have been seeing each other ever since.

Miele seems to be everything Roger looks for in a woman. In September of last year, he told US Weekly that his type is establecida an established woman with her career and personal life in order, that she has similar tastes and interests and that she understands that my children will always come first. Communication is critical for me at this time in my life. If you are a bad communicator, we probably won't get far. I want peace and stability in my life for me and my children. "

The father of two recently opened in a friend's podcast about their relationship and JWoww's. While referring to the shocking video that was released by the Jersey Shore star who showed him throwing it on the ground, he acknowledged his misdeeds, but also claimed that the footage was unilateral.

‘Every time you put your hands on any human being, apart from what you do in the ring, it's wrong. And I would never defend doing that, and I was certainly guilty of pressuring Jenni, but that was a video from previous years that was saved and more or less, and again, this is what I don't want to do, but it wasn't. It's a street of single side I mean, I think maybe one day, she and I can have a conversation and say, "Listen, we could both have done things much better." But it was not a violent home. I wouldn't call it that "

Meanwhile, JWoww is back with her boyfriend with whom she separated briefly after seeing him feel too comfortable with Angelina Pivarnick during a drunken night.



