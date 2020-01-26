Robin van Persie says that Vincent Kompany wanted him to join Anderlecht | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML8e8ba2cd8eaad31957e2adb9328bdfaf11% %MINIFYHTML8e8ba2cd8eaad31957e2adb9328bdfaf12%

Van Persie: "(Kompany) was convinced that I could help him with Anderlecht."





Van Persie scored for an All Star Premier League XI in Kompany's testimonial match at Etihad

Robin van Persie has revealed that Vincent Kompany tried to convince him not to retire to sign for Anderlecht.

The approach to Van Persie was made after the striking performance of the Dutchman in Kompany's testimonial match at Manchester City in the Etihad in September.

Kompany was at that time still player-manager in the Anderlecht team and was impressed by the performance of Van Persie, 36, for a Premier League All Stars XI.

Kompany resigned from his position as player-manager after four games to concentrate on playing

The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker only retired a few months earlier, scoring 18 goals in 31 appearances in a farewell season for his Feyenoord youth club.

"That was a wonderful night. An old-fashioned pleasure with only the best players on the field," said van Persie Hln

"After 70 minutes I started to feel pain everywhere, but I didn't want to leave that field. The next day, Kompany called me. I was convinced I could help him with Anderlecht."

"I saw him as a nice compliment that approached me, but that morning I woke up with pain in my calves and I knew that I shouldn't start playing anymore."