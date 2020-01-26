Rihanna looks angry over the brunch of the Roc nation before the Grammys, says & # 39; IDGAF & # 39;

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Talk That Talk & # 39; She doesn't seem too impressed and apparently expresses her frustrations during a conversation with a star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: New York & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Rihanna He was caught by the camera apparently dropping an F bomb on the recent Roc Nation brunch. Seen standing in the crowd, he crossed his arms and didn't seem too impressed while talking to "Love and Hip Hop: New York"star Chrissy Lampkin.

According to people on the Internet who tried to read his lips, the "Diamonds" singer surprised someone by saying they were "full of shit" on the annual evening before the Grammys in Los Angeles. According to reports, he added: "I don't fuck with that."

<br />

It's unclear who he talked about, but Fenty Beauty's mogul looked fabulous in a Bottega Veneta halter dress in the star-filled event. She stayed warm in a beige windbreaker jacket and finished her look with a playful updo.

She didn't post any pictures of the party, but Chrissy did. In an image of her and RiRi, she wrote: "There are only 4 queens in a deck."

<br />

Rumor has it that Chrissy was used to Jay-Z. In his 2003 song "Allure" from "The Black Album", he apparently referred to his former lover with lyrics: "And to all the Laura's in the world I feel your pain / to all the Chrissy in each city and Tiffany Lanes. "

Hosted by Jay Z Y Beyonce KnowlesThe party was attended by people like P Diddy, Kelly Rowland, meek mill, Kevin Hart, Quavo, Saweetie, Be big, Jhene aiko, MoneyBagg Yo, Megan Thee Stallion, Miguel, YOU., DJ Khaled, Winnie harlow, TinasheY Ari Lennox.

<br />

Beyonce rocked a blue dress that hugged Francesco Murano's figure while her rapper husband looked elegant in a designer suit. When a guest congratulated his "pink" outfit, he corrected: "It's mauve, brother!"