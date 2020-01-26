Right-wing party of the Italian League seeks electoral reappearance | Italy news

%MINIFYHTMLeee505b31e82717bfba86d5f3d921c7f11% %MINIFYHTMLeee505b31e82717bfba86d5f3d921c7f12%
On Sunday, Italian voters go to the polls in the regional elections.
The results in the Emilia-Romagna and Bologna regions, in particular, are being closely watched to see if there are indications of whether former Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and his right-wing League party will claim power when Italy holds the next parliamentary elections .
Sonia Gallego from Al Jazeera reports from Bologna.
%MINIFYHTMLeee505b31e82717bfba86d5f3d921c7f13% %MINIFYHTMLeee505b31e82717bfba86d5f3d921c7f14%