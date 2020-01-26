Ricky Martin plans a charity concert for relief efforts for the earthquake in Puerto Rico

Wenn

The singer of & # 39; Sharks & # 39; is expected Hold a fundraising concert to benefit relief efforts for victims and families affected by the earthquake in Puerto Rico.

Ricky Martin It is helping the people of Puerto Rico who have been devastated by recent earthquakes.

According to TMZ, the hitmaker "She Bangs" met with local politicians on Friday, January 24, 2020 to find effective solutions at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan.

The relief effort comes after the country has been affected by powerful earthquakes since the end of last month, with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that wreaked havoc in several villages on January 7, damaging several houses, attractions and hotels. along the southwest coast.

The cities of Guayanilla, Guánica and Ponce suffered the worst damage, since the aftershocks caused power outages, leaving companies resorting to the use of generators.

Ricky recently criticized the governor Wanda Vasquez and its administration, after images of unused earthquake aid appeared, which included bottled water, diapers and formula, and portable stoves and propane gas, which remained inactive in a government-owned warehouse.

According to reports, the star now plans to organize a charity concert next month, and will also be on the ground delivering products to those in need.

The measure comes after the singer filmed the music video for his new song "Sharks" in the territory.