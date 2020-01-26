Richie Porte wins Tour Down Under for the second time | Cycling news





Richie Porte wins the Tour Down Under for the second time

Australian Richie Porte won the Tour Down Under for the second time, with English driver Matthew Holmes claiming the final stage

Holmes, who runs for the Lotto Soudal team, beat Porte (Trek-Segafredo) on the second ascent of Willunga Hill, with the leader during the night and two-time champion Daryl Impey finishing 29 seconds behind the winner to move to the sixth general place, a place ahead of the British Simon Yates.

"I tried not to run every time they accelerated," said Holmes, who finished 33rd in the overall standings.

"Everyone has power meters and you know everyone is on the limit, so I rode hard and sensible and then I had to go with Richie when it happened.

"Obviously he was going much faster than me up there, so he had no sprint left."

The Women's Tour was won by Ruth Winder, who rides on the women's team of Porte & # 39; s Trek-Segafredo.