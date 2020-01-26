Republic Day Special: 10 most loved patriotic songs in Hindi cinema

%MINIFYHTMLbefed9ec1ee3ff4f9f2a6c243b299fd411% %MINIFYHTMLbefed9ec1ee3ff4f9f2a6c243b299fd412%

Patriotic movies and songs have always moved us emotionally. Bollywood has given us some amazing movies that greet the dedication of our soldiers at the border. With the films some songs are associated that are recorded forever in our hearts. No celebration will be complete today without touching some of these tracks. While India celebrates its 71S t Today is Republic Day, it is a perfect occasion to remember and play the 10 most beloved patriotic songs in Bollywood.

1. Maa Tujhe Salaam – Maa Tujhe Salaam – (2002)

2. Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai – Red (1992)

3. Chak From India – Chak From India (2007)

4. Mere Desh Ki Dharti – Upkar (1967)

5. Teri Mitti – Kesari (2019)

6. Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera – Swades (2004)

7. Aye Watan Tere Liye – Karma (1986)

8. Sandese Aate Hain – Frontera – (1997)

9. Ae Watan – Raazi – (2018)

10. Yeh Desh Hai Veer – Naya Daur (1957)