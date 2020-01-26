Reginae Carter shows fans the secret of her small waist

Reginae Carter shows fans what is the secret of her small waist. Watch the video you recently shared on your social media account.

‘The secret of my small waist is the official training band @whatwaistofficial and good hard work! Na ’Nae captioned his post.

Someone posted this: "I finally see sweat in the exercise of a celebrity," and another follower said: "Damn it, how thin do you want to be?" Do you want a stomach like Taylor Swifts or something? Because your body is perfect. "

A follower said: "You are always in beast mode, which I definitely love, I am more than proud to keep it that way," and someone else posted this: "Their hands are better than most of these guys who post these."

Someone else said: ‘It seems like you sweated all those eyelashes of the girl‼ ️ book me❤️’ and a fan published: color @colormenae very attractive I want to train now 👀 ’

Another follower said: "Your frame was great anyway, but you can definitely see yourself coming down, with your legs and everything & # 39; & # 39; and a fan imprisoned Nae's natural body:" Yes for the natural body in a society full of injections and folds. "

One follower said: & # 39; People see you wearing those bands and may think it's a light workout, but those bands aren't a joke & # 39 ;, and another follower posted: & # 39; @colormenae ooooouuuu fast with that . I see your progress, baby, keep up the great work, I'm very proud of you.

In other news, Toya Johnson's daughter, Reginae, plans to change her life. He posted a video on his social media account with Will Smith that you can see below.

‘Who is ready to end bad habits and stop allowing our past to determine our future? The change is good! Betting on yourself is even better ❤️Be true to yourself! One more thing … Walk in each room and know who you are, but make the energy so vibrant that people run to you and not far from you. "Nae captioned his post.

Fans appreciated his post and told him that they are proud of the young woman he became.



