Ray J is like Porsha Williams, and is asking for prayers for this reason, since Princess Love makes her Instagram page private after sharing this photo

It seems that Ray J has decided to follow in the footsteps of Porsha Williams and is now asking for prayers from fans to help him save his marriage to Princess Love Norwood.

The reality show star and singer along with Princess Love welcomed her second child, Epik Ray Norwood, in December.

The birth of the baby took place in the middle of an unpleasant fight between the couple that pushed Princess Love to announce to the world that she is requesting a divorce.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7XqfkLAE0h/

More recently, Ray J was asked to update his relationship with Princess Love, and his response was not very reassuring, because he asked for prayers: "We stand. We love each other, and our relationship matters, definitely, but right now, the Children are the only thing that matters. In relationships, you know you are going through ups and downs, so I think we have to make sure we go through the ups and downs, that at this time we stand together to make sure the children are safe, happy and comfortable. find the rhythm. "

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7TgNu0glSS/

He added: “Keep us in your prayers, God will make it work. At the end of the day, I have to commit. I have to do better as a husband. And I have to understand that my wife is pregnant, and I have to think a little wiser. "

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7E0-sWgS5E/

Ray J also talked about being in diaper service with the arrival of his son, Epik.

He said: “The main thing I see is to be a good father. I just had another baby. I had a baby and my daughter is one, and he is right behind her. So being the best father is everything. "

He said: "There are many more diapers that we have to change and many more nights late. Everything is worth it. I am changing like a hundred diapers every two days. I change my daughter's diapers, because my son is a newborn and my wife has this little routine. So I let her do that until I reach a certain age, then I'll start with him. But now I'm assigned to my daughter. "

The fans of the couple are hoping to solve things and stay together.

Ad

Princess Love shared the sweet photo above with baby Epik and hours later; She made her Instagram page private.



Post views:

9 9