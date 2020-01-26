Ranveer Singh appears on a super cool bridge for his latest airport look

Don't expect anything less from Ranveer Singh when it comes to style. The actor has revolutionized the face of fashion in India alone. Metrosexual and experimental, Ranveer Singh is not subject to trends and is a true pioneer with his dress choices.

After yesterday's Sabyasachi party at the airport, Ranveer was seen today in an elegant jersey of a well-known fashion brand. A brown jumpsuit with striking organic neon stripes, Ranveer maintained his double-tone appearance and combined the jersey with matching shoes, a hat and a chest bag.