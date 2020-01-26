Rangers manager Steven Gerrard & # 39; shocked & # 39; after a surprise defeat at Hearts | Soccer news

The Rangers gave an advantage to lose 2-1 against Hearts in Tynecastle





Rangers chief Steve Gerrard admitted he was "shocked,quot; by the display on his side

Steven Gerrard endured an unhappy 100th game run by the Rangers, admitting that his team was "unrecognizable,quot; in their 2-1 defeat at Hearts.

At the end of the Scottish Premier League table, Hearts returned from a goal to stun the Rangers in second place on Sunday: Liam Boyce scored the decisive in the 83rd minute after Steven Naismith leveled Ryan Kent's first game for the Gerrard team.

Having seen his milestone destroyed by the late Boyce winner, Gerrard said: "It was a bad performance. I didn't recognize ourselves from the beginning of the game until the end."

Ryan Kent and Borna Barisic reflect on a surprise defeat of Rangers at Hearts

"The hearts deserved their victory. They took us off the field and shook us. They dominated us in terms of the ugly side of the game."

"We have been really organized, we competed well and won second balls so far away from home, but there was nothing on either side of our game."

"It's always frustrating when you lose a game, but I'm surprised because I didn't see it coming. You can lose a football game, but I didn't recognize my players and everything we work on every day."

Boyce is harassed after marking his Hearts debut with a late winner

The defeat was a blow to the hopes of the Rangers title, as they fell five points behind Celtic, although with a game in hand.

Gerrard added: "We were very bad in the first half, but we were 0-0 and I was able to enter the halftime."

"We took the lead with a really good goal, but then we fell back into the trap seen during the first half. We gave them two goals. We had the best chances in the 90 minutes, four or five when we finished. Goal, but we can't hide behind it.

The Rangers fell to their first loss in the Scottish Premier League this season

"That is not the reason we lost the game. We weren't good enough both inside and outside the possession, and most of the time that will mean they will beat you."

Jambos manager Daniel Stendel was smiling at the end when he finally claimed his first victory in the Ladbrokes Premier League on the seventh attempt.

Victory and performance of hearts will trigger the belief that they can fight to survive while clinging to themselves within a Hamilton point.

The deflected blow of Liam Boyce secured a late victory for Hearts

"This is our castle and we have to make it difficult here," Stendel told Sky Sports. "It's a great day for us. We work hard on the field and train very hard and we've been trying to change things. The players believe in what we are trying to do and everyone fought today."

"We tried to play our game, and we came back. This is important for our mentality. I felt we deserved a point, so I'm very happy with the victory. It's a great day for us."

Daniel Stendel secured his first league victory with Hearts in the seventh attempt

Just 24 hours after completing his move of £ 150,000 from Burton, Boyce enjoyed the dream debut, achieving a goal and an assist.

"It was a brilliant debut for Liam," Stendel added. "He played well for us in the first half and I am very happy for him to have scored the second goal to win this game. He could not run with 30 minutes left, but showed a good attitude for all our players."