R. Kelly undergoes hernia surgery while in jail

The singer of & # 39; I Believe I Can Fly & # 39; An appointment is lost in court as he is recovering in his cell after undergoing a surgical procedure for hernia in a nearby hospital.

Jailed R&B star R. Kelly He was forced to miss an appointment in court this week due to hernia surgery.

The sources tell TMZ that the troubled singer was allowed to leave his cell in a prison in Chicago, Illinois, for the procedure at a nearby hospital.

It is not clear how long Kelly's surgery lasted, but he returned behind bars Thursday night.

Star hernia problems have been a problem for some time: his lawyer presented documents in September, listing his client's medical problems, which included much-needed surgery.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Kelly is now recovering in her cell.

The creator of successes "I think I can fly" faces a series of accusations of sexual abuse in Chicago, and organized crime and sex trafficking in New York. He pleaded not guilty and remains in custody while waiting for his day in court.