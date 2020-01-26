Priyanka Chopra stuns at the Pre-Grammys Gala

Priyanka Chopra owns each beef rug with its style, confidence and charm. Without a doubt, she is one of the most followed celebrities worldwide when it comes to her red carpet mojo.

After his old Hollywood act at the Golden Globes, PeeCee has shaken another appearance. Attending the Pre-Grammy Gala that celebrated the industry icons, Priyanka seemed like a bright dream in his Nicolas Jebran number. Opting for a monochrome look with matching heels, Priyanka kept the style simple to let the outfit do its job. The asymmetric train, the slit to the thigh and his unwavering confidence … Priyanka left fans and connoisseurs amazed.

Check out all her photos of the red carpet as she turns inward.