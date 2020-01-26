Priyanka and Sophie join Jonas Brothers for Glam Grammys Night

Make way for the J-Bros and J-Sisters because they have officially arrived.
The Jonas Brothers and their respective wives arrived at the Grammys red carpet of 2020 on Sunday night, becoming the best triple date night.
Joe Jonas Y Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas Y Priyanka ChopraY Kevin Y Danielle Jonas They all arrived for the biggest music night in pairs, with the brothers ready to perform their new hit "What A Man Gotta Do,quot; during the ceremony. The Jonas Brothers were nominated for Best Duo / Pop Group Performance, but lost by Lil Nas X Y Billy Ray Cyrus Oh well, what are men going to do, right?
Joe, Nick and Kevin also posed together for photos on the red carpet, showing their slightly coordinated suits in gold, navy blue and black. While Priyanka and Danielle opted for longer dresses, Sophie from Game of Thrones opted for an LBD designed by Louis Vuitton.
Before touching the red carpet, Priyanka, dressed in a short-sleeved and low-cut Ralph & Russo dress, shared a glamorous photo of her and her husband on Instagram, simply captioning the photo, "This boy."
Last week, the Jonas Brothers released the highly anticipated music video for "What A Man Gotta Do," which once again starred in the J-Sisters, with couples recreating scenes from Risky business, grease and say anything. In the lyrics of the song, the three brothers ask their loves what they have to do to block their love.
It's basically a sequel to "Sucker," and yes, it's adorable.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The 2020 Grammy Awards are broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. For a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT. And see ME! News Monday morning at 7 a.m. for more information about the Grammys!