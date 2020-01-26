Priyanka and Sophie join Jonas Brothers for Glam Grammys Night

Make way for the J-Bros and J-Sisters because they have officially arrived.

The Jonas Brothers and their respective wives arrived at the Grammys red carpet of 2020 on Sunday night, becoming the best triple date night.

Joe Jonas Y Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas Y Priyanka ChopraY Kevin Y Danielle Jonas They all arrived for the biggest music night in pairs, with the brothers ready to perform their new hit "What A Man Gotta Do,quot; during the ceremony. The Jonas Brothers were nominated for Best Duo / Pop Group Performance, but lost by Lil Nas X Y Billy Ray Cyrus Oh well, what are men going to do, right?

Joe, Nick and Kevin also posed together for photos on the red carpet, showing their slightly coordinated suits in gold, navy blue and black. While Priyanka and Danielle opted for longer dresses, Sophie from Game of Thrones opted for an LBD designed by Louis Vuitton.