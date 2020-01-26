Pressing pause at the Battle of Alberta results in a profitable victory in the All-Star Game for Flames, Oilers

%MINIFYHTMLe6da0b0e41ba4746981e6b4f5236985811% %MINIFYHTMLe6da0b0e41ba4746981e6b4f5236985812%

S T. LOUIS – The main contestants in the Battle of Alberta promised to play well during the All-Star weekend, and they played well, they did. Well, they were cordial, at least. Professional, certainly. However, tolerant could be the best word.

Five of the 11 All-Stars of the Pacific Division play for Edmonton Oilers or Calgary Flames, including Flames end Matthew Tkachuk, whose blows against the Oilers forward, Zack Kassian, lit a flare, and those five helped the team Pacific to win the showcase 3- on-3 tournament on Saturday night, knocking down the Central Division 10-5 in the first round and then beating the Atlantic company 5-4 in a fairly intense final competition.

%MINIFYHTMLe6da0b0e41ba4746981e6b4f5236985813% %MINIFYHTMLe6da0b0e41ba4746981e6b4f5236985814%

MORE: Tkachuk's agility doesn't surprise the blues who saw him grow

And it was a wonderful and juicy coincidence lost with exactly anyone in the Enterprise Center that the second of the 15 goals in the night for the Pacific team was a support-goal combo from Tkachuk to Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers striker who, in a moment of anger after the game after the original incidents, he had threatened to skate on ice if he was in a line with Tkachuk in St. Louis . the two have history , and that story is not exactly about road trips from friends to friends in Alberta.

They were not set up on the same line: Draisaitl and his Oilers teammate Connor McDavid were paired with Tkachuk veteran teammate Mark Giordano while Tkachuk was with Vancouver teammates Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson , but less than three minutes from the game, Draisaitl, Tkachuk and Hughes were together.

Hughes fed Draisaitl, who slipped the disc to Tkachuk in front of the net, and when Tkachuk passed by Blues goalkeeper Jordan Binnington, dropped the disc to Draisaitl, who buried him at the bottom of the net.

It was a well executed moment that, if you didn't know better, would be the product of a couple of teammates used to playing together.

"It was a good play of his," Draisaitl said with a smile.

He smiled and then continued. "As we said all the time, we are all here to have fun. We are all here to have a good time and things like that happen in the game, but this is not the time to be grumpy about anything, whatever it is. We are a team, and everyone here, I think, had a great time. It was a lot of fun. "

MORE: Skills Competition Results

The goal put the Pacific group 2-0, but it was no cause for celebration. Tkachuk skated directly towards the bank. No "We scored!" Rah-rah moments.

"Oh, I don't know if anyone else was celebrating goals tonight," Tkachuk said when asked about the moment after the game. "You read too much about that."

Yes maybe. But it certainly was not friend-friend. Nice. Cordial. Professional. Tolerant.

And that approach added to one thing: Champions.

MORE: Billboards with Tkachuk lead to & # 39; Charitable Battle of Alberta & # 39;

Tkachuk finished with two goals and four assists in both games. Draisaitl had four goals and two assists. Giordano, a defender, had a couple of assists. McDavid had four assists. The fifth member of the Oilers-Flames contingent, goalkeeper David Rittich, stopped 12 of the 14 shots he faced at night, which was by far the best performance of any goalkeeper on Saturday.

Then, the pause button was pressed successfully. Cost effective, even; The winning team split the $ 1 million prize, which is good.

But what happens when it is time to return to rivalry, return to the anger that caused the skirmish of the Battle of Alberta, and make no mistake, the anger was real. Although players would not admit so much, it has to be a strange feeling to return to such strong feelings and emotions after repressing them for a couple of happy days to feel good.

MORE: Panthers will host the 2021 All-Star Game

"No, I don't think it's strange, leave the regular season, come here and enjoy it for a couple of days," said Tkachuk. "You'll come back to that."

We will not have to wait long to see what happens.

The Flames host the Blues on Tuesday, then travel to Admonton, they guessed it, for a game on Wednesday. For the Oilers, that is their first post-break contest. Oh, and remember that Calgary and Edmonton are in the middle of an intense race for the Pacific Division title; Five teams in that division have 57 or 58 points. Yes. Hockey's eyes, not just Alberta's eyes, will be eager to see what happens.

"It will be fun," Draisaitl said with a smile. "It's always a fun game against them, sure. Obviously, whatever is going on there, it will be a pretty fun game to be part of it."