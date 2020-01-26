Press conference of the Chinese National Health Commission on coronavirus | China news

%MINIFYHTML2851077f803c4f4f131c66525787cdfe11% %MINIFYHTML2851077f803c4f4f131c66525787cdfe12%

Ma Xiaowei, Minister of the Chinese Health Commission, addresses the press conference on the prevention and joint control of the pneumonia outbreak caused by the new coronavirus on January 26.

The new coronavirus first exploded in Wuhan, the capital of the central Chinese province of Hubei, and then spread rapidly throughout the country.

Scott Heidler of Al Jazeera joins us from Beijing for the latest updates.