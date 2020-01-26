President Jovenel Moise: What's next for Haiti? The | Haiti

%MINIFYHTML8c566d26e8dec15d22b4582f6531862511% %MINIFYHTML8c566d26e8dec15d22b4582f6531862512%

Haiti was the first black republic in the 19th century, creacted by a revolution that overthrew the slavery maintained by French colonial rule.

But independence had a cost and Haiti had to pay billions in compensation, which left the country bankrupt since its creation.

In addition to the bankruptcy of the nation, high levels of inequality and poverty have persisted over the years, and political attempts to combat corruption have not ended well.

Jean Bertrand Aristide, the first democratically elected president in 1994, was dismissed twice when he faced the country's elite.

In 2010, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7 left the country destroyed and killed between 200,000 and 300,000 people. He left more than 1.5 million people displaced and the international community saw the disaster as an opportunity to rethink foreign aid.

But little has changed in Haiti a decade after the devastating earthquake.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise talks with Al Jazeera about reconstruction efforts and what is next for the country.

"We must not confuse the post-earthquake crisis with the socio-economic crisis we are currently experiencing in Haiti. The socio-economic crisis is a permanent crisis. The state we have today is a predatory state governed by a few corrupt oligarchs seeking to control the key areas development " Moise explains.

More than $ 13 billion was pledged to help Haiti recover from the earthquake. But according to the UN,Haitians only received half of the money the donors promised, led by the United States. Most of the funds were spent on short-term programs to help people with food, water and medical care.

"This money should have been spent on the construction of towns around Port-au-Prince, towns that would provide homes for, I would say, tens of thousands of families. In terms of results, no reconstruction has actually been carried out and I am someone who believes in lasting structural development, "says Moise.

Last year thousands took to the streets to protest against corruption, demanding President Moise resignation.

"Today it is as if they crucify me, people shout: & # 39; Crucify him! Crucify him! Crucify him!", Moise says, arguing that he has been fighting corruption despite accusations of protesters.

Moise He was mentioned in a corruption scandal involving the PetroCaribe fund, a strategic oil alliance signed with Venezuela where Haiti, the poorest country in America, bought subsidized oil from Venezuela. The Haitian government was supposed to use the extra money for social programs and to advance the economy.

But billions of the fund were embezzled by those responsible and President Moise was mentioned in a 600-page investigation.

"They placed me on a cross and I descended from it to talk to people and tell them that it was not my goal to work against them and now people are beginning to understand," he says.

Source: Al Jazeera