Photos: Team Malang meets for lunch

It's always a pleasure to see the cast and crew of a movie join even outside the sets. Upon meeting some real friendship goals, the Malang team left today for a Sunday lunch. Stuck in one of Mumbai's most popular restaurants, the team smiled when they met for a special gift.
Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Mohit Suri, Kunal Kemmu and Bhushan Kumar posed together as a joyful group before intervening for a sumptuous diffusion. Special mention for Disha, who looked absolutely stunning with her tight pencil skirt and a tied camisole.
Check out the photos of this happy crew below.
Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar
Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Mohit Suri
Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Mohit Suri
Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Mohit Suri
Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Mohit Suri
Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Mohit Suri
Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Mohit Suri
Recommended for you