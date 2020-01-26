Photos: Team Malang meets for lunch

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
It's always a pleasure to see the cast and crew of a movie join even outside the sets. Upon meeting some real friendship goals, the Malang team left today for a Sunday lunch. Stuck in one of Mumbai's most popular restaurants, the team smiled when they met for a special gift.

Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Mohit Suri, Kunal Kemmu and Bhushan Kumar posed together as a joyful group before intervening for a sumptuous diffusion. Special mention for Disha, who looked absolutely stunning with her tight pencil skirt and a tied camisole.

Check out the photos of this happy crew below.




