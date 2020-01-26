Philippines volcano alert went down, thousands can return home | Philippines News

%MINIFYHTML69ae4170f224713a0b945f0ee8b1509211% %MINIFYHTML69ae4170f224713a0b945f0ee8b1509212%

The Philippines lowered the alert level on the Taal volcano on Sunday, two weeks after it began throwing ash, steam and rocks, in a move that could allow many of the more than 376,000 displaced villagers to return home.

Taal, a popular tourist destination south of Manila due to its picturesque surroundings in the middle of a lake, erupted on January 12. It caused no known deaths, but caused an early crisis this year for one of the world's most disaster-prone nations.

"The condition of the Taal volcano in the two weeks … has generally decreased to a less frequent volcanic earthquake activity, decelerated soil deformation … and weak emissions of steam and gas in the main crater," said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and seismology.

The government agency reduced the alert level from 4 to 3, which means that there is a "diminished tendency towards a dangerous eruption." The higher level 5 alert indicates a major and much more dangerous eruption.

The agency also halved the danger zone where residents must be evacuated, from a radius of 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) around the volcano. Taal erupted for the last time 43 years ago.

“We have to be careful with Taal because of the danger that it can still bring, so on the lower level, there must be more preparation. People should prepare for a quick evacuation, ”said Renato Solidum, the head of the institute, at a televised press conference.

The risk remains

Mayor Daniel Reyes de Agoncillo, a town along the western shores of Lake Taal that dominates the island where the volcano is located, said he was relieved but still worried. The residents of Agoncillo and nearby Lemery still could not return to their homes due to the proximity of the cities to the volcano.

"It is somehow a relief, but we are still under a total blockade," Reyes told The Associated Press, adding that the 44,000 villagers in his city will remain in evacuation centers.

The volcano threw ash through towns, cities and resorts, forcing people to enter evacuation centers (Aaron Favila / AP Photo)

More than 376,000 people fled to save themselves from ash-covered towns and cities in the province of Batangas. Almost half of them sought accommodation in some 500 state-run emergency shelters, mostly schools and government buildings. The eruption also closed the main international airport of Manila for one night due to volcanic ashes, which forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

A thriving tourism industry in Batangas and in the city of Tagaytay, where hundreds of hotels, venues, spas and parks have benefited from its privileged view of one of the smallest volcanoes in the world, stopped for days.

The tourist cities around Lake Taal looked like ash-covered ghost cities. Police established barricades and checkpoints to prevent residents from stealthily returning to the danger zone to check their homes, rescue pets or retrieve food, documents and belongings, which generated arguments.

The 311-meter (1,020-foot) Taal is the second most restless of approximately two dozen active Filipino volcanoes and is near densely populated areas.

On the small island where the volcano is located, more than 5,000 villagers, many of them working as tour guides, fled when the ground shook and the volcano threw a high column of dark gray ash and steam into the sky. Hundreds of horses, cows and other animals were left behind.

The Philippine archipelago is located in the so-called "Ring of Fire,quot; of the Pacific, a seismically fragile region around the ocean basin, where most of the world's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.