Patrick van Aanholt: Crystal Palace receives an offer of 4.2 million pounds from the PSV for investment Football news

Van Aanholt has 18 months remaining in his contract at Selhurst Park





Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt is wanted by PSV Eindhoven

Crystal Palace received an offer from PSV by international Dutch side Patrick van Aanholt.

Van Aanholt has 18 months remaining in his contract, but the offer of around € 5 million (£ 4.2 million) is likely to be rejected.

The Eredivisie club is determined to sign the full backup before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Van Aanholt has scored twice in 17 appearances for Crystal Palace in the Premier League this season. The 29-year-old joined the Eagles in 2017 from Sunderland for a fee in the region of £ 14 million.

Van Aanholt in action during Palace's loss to Sheffield United this season

Van Aanholt would return to PSV after spending a period of his career at the youth team level before Chelsea brought him to England in 2007.

The defender, who has made ten appearances in the Netherlands, played senior football at the Eredivisie during a Chelsea loan period with Vitesse between 2012 and 2014.

