Palestinians threaten to give up the Oslo Accords on Trump's peace plan | Palestine News

Palestinian officials threatened to withdraw from the Oslo Accords signed with Israel if U.S. President Donald Trump announces his Middle East peace plan this week.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian Authority called for "a clear international statement that rejects & # 39; the agreement of the century & # 39;" which said it would jeopardize regional stability.

Plus:

The main Palestinian negotiator, Saeb Erekat, told the AFP news agency that the Palestine Liberation Organization reserved the right to "withdraw from the interim agreement,quot; if Trump reveals his plan.

Erekat said the US agreement was "a it would try to destroy the two states, "and,quot; it would open the doors of a person to a vote from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean. "

If Netanyahu officially begins the annexation of the Palestinian territory, this means the withdrawal of Israel from the agreements and agreements signed by Oslo. It is an attempt to destroy the two states, but it will open the doors of a person to a vote from the Jordan River to the central region. – Dr. Saeb Erakat الدكتور صائب عريقات (@ErakatSaeb) January 26, 2020

The Israeli-Palestinian Provisional Agreement, signed in Washington in 1995, sought to implement the first Oslo peace agreement agreed two years earlier.

Sometimes called Oslo II, the provisional agreement establishes the scope of Palestinian autonomy in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Erekat's comment came when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his way to Washington, where Trump was expected to publish the plan before Tuesday.

The Palestinian leadership was not invited and has already rejected Trump's initiative amid tense relations with the US president. UU. For his recognition of Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel.

The Palestinians see occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state and believe that Trump's plan buries the two-state solution that has been the cornerstone of the Middle East's international diplomacy for decades.

& # 39; Make history & # 39;

Netanyahu said Sunday he hopes to "make history,quot; during his next trip to the White House for the expected revelation of Trump's peace plan in the Middle East.

Addressing his cabinet shortly before leaving for Washington, Netanyahu described the current environment, characterized by close ties with Trump, as a unique opportunity for Israel that "we should not miss."

Trump's plan is expected to be extremely favorable for Israel.

"We are in the middle of very dramatic political events, but the peak is still ahead," he said.

"For three years I have discussed with President Trump and his team our national and security needs: dozens of discussions and hundreds of hours. In all these conversations, I found a receptive ear in the White House for the essential needs of the state of Israel.

"I go to Washington with a great sense of purpose, a great responsibility and a great opportunity, and I hope we can make history."

The plan could give Netanyahu, who is in the middle of his third re-election campaign in less than a year, a boost while trying to remain in office while fighting criminal charges of fraud, abuse of trust and acceptance of bribes.