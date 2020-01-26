Ottawa Senators All-Star Anthony Duclair will have an outstanding season: "he wants everything to continue,quot;

S T. LOUIS – On Saturday night, under the brightest lights and on the biggest stage of the National Hockey League, the remarkable return season of Anthony Duclair added another layer. The Ottawa Senators striker scored a & # 39; hat trick & # 39; and added two assists for the Metropolitan Division finalist of the All-Star Game.

"I just wanted to show what I can do," Duclair said after the game with a smile. "When you play with the best players in the world, you're going to make some plays, obviously, so it's really good to see it for sure."

"It has been incredible. I have not stopped smiling since I came here, to be honest. It has been a crazy journey."

The crazy journey for Duclair this season has not started in the All-Star Game.

Designed in the third round by the New York Rangers in 2013, Ottawa is now the fifth stop for the 24-year-old who also spent time with the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets, and as everyone knows, 53 The season of Ohio games did not end on a high note.

"I don't think he knows how to play," said John Tortorella, who isn't very focused. "It seems to me that he is a player who feels he can get the record because he is tremendously skilled." He can skate. I just think he thinks he can do whatever he wants on the ice. He can't do that in the National Hockey League.

"For me, now he's off the rails. I'm not so sure if we're going to spend much more time trying to take him down the rails."

Days later, Duclair was sent north and in 21 games with head coaches Guy Boucher and then Marc Crawford, the change of scenery seemed to restart the striker while accumulating 14 points. This year, with D.J. Smith as the senator's chief of banking, has buried the 21 times higher disk of his career along with 12 assists in 47 games.

"Simply more confident, just getting the chance," Duclair explained when Sporting News asked about the differences this season. "You know, obviously being in a young team, trusting more to have an offensive role. I really took the opportunity and ran with it, I didn't want to take it for granted."

"D.J. Smith has been a big part of my success this year, like my teammates, I wouldn't be here at the All-Star Weekend without them. I'm really happy and I want to move on."

He has come a long way from one of his first experiences skating when he was young in Pointe-Claire, Que.

"I don't remember, obviously, but my dad told me that when I was four or five years old he took me to skate and I was there for about five hours," he recalled. "His back was killing him and he was trying to get me out and I kept kicking him with my skate and I cut him. That's how much I loved it. I always loved to skate and I guess it was the right thing to get in." hockey."

On Saturday morning, Duclair toured the NHL Black Hockey History Tour, a mobile museum that is part of Hockey is for everyone, a joint initiative of NHL and NHLPA that has celebrated diversity and inclusion in hockey since 1996.

"It's amazing," said Duclair, who grew up wanting to emulate Jarome Iginla. "It helps to grow the game for sure and even for me, I really didn't know many of these guys until today. So, we are all learning together … I see an improvement and diversity in the game compared to when (I started) to play, so it's really nice to see it. "

The next step for "Duke," as the Blueshirts faithful dubbed him long ago, is to end the season with a strong note while playing the final weeks of a $ 1.65 million contract he signed last June with Ottawa. As a restricted free agent, he is accustomed to one-year agreements, this is his third consecutive time after signing an entry-level agreement with the Rangers in 2014, and he says he is heading "with a positive attitude every day and we'll see what happens, but for me, I just want to focus on hockey until the end here. "

Stuck at the bottom of the league standings once again, senators should see Duclair as a key part of their future. He leads the team in goals and points at the "intermediate point,quot;, is on the way to destroying his career point totals and is finally showing the ability that made him leave Broadway from the training camp in 2014 at age 19.

"It has been great for us," said teammate and All-Star teammate Brady Tkachuk. "He has so much offensive firepower and so much skill. So it's great to see him and it's been great to share this weekend with him."