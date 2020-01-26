Ontario Reign's Martin Frk breaks Zdeno Chara's toughest shooting record in the AHL skills competition

%MINIFYHTMLe088bf9569b2352a942556193252619311% %MINIFYHTMLe088bf9569b2352a942556193252619312%

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara held the hockey record for the toughest shot in eight years; he unleashed a slap of 108.8 mph in the 2012 NHL All-Star Skills Competition. On Sunday, AHL striker Martin Frk exceeded that number.

Frk is currently a Los Angeles Kings employee, but has played much of this season for his AHL subsidiary, Ontario Reign. His excellent season with the farm team (30 points in 33 games) earned him a place in the AHL All-Star Weekend in Ontario, California, and the opportunity to participate in the toughest shooting competition in the minor league.

When his opportunity came, Frk showed the world that his slap is more than worthy of the NHL. The hammered the disc 109.2 mph to set a professional record, making the hometown crowd in the Toyota Arena become frantic.

To put this in perspective: Chara, who took the 108.8 mph shot in 2012, is 6-9 and weighs 250 pounds. Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber, who won this weekend's NHL Hardest Shot competition (106.5 mph), is 6-3 and weighs 229. Frk is 6-1, 205, and outperformed the highest player in the history of the NHL by 0.4 mph.

Frk told reporters after the event. He used a stick with a flexion number 70 to take the picture. The flexion of a hockey stick affects the rigidity of the stick; The general guidelines for stick flexions say that as a starting point to determine a stick flex that is comfortable for them, players should divide their weight (in pounds). Under that rule, Frk's stick flex should be closer to 100, which means he uses a more flexible stick to shoot than many of his teammates.

"I still can't believe he defeated (Chara), because he can absolutely destroy it." Frk said. "Maybe I can have the opportunity to talk to him, it's a really great time for me."

The AHL Western Conference finally won the skills competition, which is similar to NHL, 18-15. The AHL All-Star Challenge will be played on Monday.

The Kings signed Frk, 26, as a free agent last July.