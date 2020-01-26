Old Town Road by Lil Nas X wins the best music video in the Grammys 2020

Lil Nas X He is already a Grammy winner and the great show has not yet begun.

The rapper and Billy Ray CyrusThe ubiquitous success "Old Town Road,quot; won the Best Music Video category at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced Sunday.

The 20-year-old beat his fellow nominees The chemical brothers"We have to try this,quot; Gary Clark Jr."This land,quot; FKA twigs"Cellophane,quot; and Tove Lo"I'm glad it's gone."

Lil Nas X went to Twitter to celebrate, writing: "THANKS TO ALL! NOW I AM GRAMMY AWARD TO WINNING ARTIST LIL NAS X!"