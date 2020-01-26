Old Town Road by Lil Nas X wins the best music video in the Grammys 2020

Lil Nas X He is already a Grammy winner and the great show has not yet begun.
The rapper and Billy Ray CyrusThe ubiquitous success "Old Town Road,quot; won the Best Music Video category at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced Sunday.
The 20-year-old beat his fellow nominees The chemical brothers"We have to try this,quot; Gary Clark Jr."This land,quot; FKA twigs"Cellophane,quot; and Tove Lo"I'm glad it's gone."
Lil Nas X went to Twitter to celebrate, writing: "THANKS TO ALL! NOW I AM GRAMMY AWARD TO WINNING ARTIST LIL NAS X!"
"Old Town Road,quot; has more than 425 million views on YouTube to date.
The success that challenged the genre made records in 2019 after successfully holding the number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for an impressive 19 weeks, the most in the 60-year history of the table.
Lil Nas X and Cyrus will take the stage later tonight at the Grammys to perform a stellar interpretation of "Old Town Road,quot; with Diplo, Mason Ramsey and others.
The newcomer is also ready for a group of other Grammy Awards tonight, including Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo / Group Performance, Album of the Year and Record of the Year.
