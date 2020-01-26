Offset gets Grabby while Cardi B takes off her dress at the Grammy Gala

Cardi B and husband Make up for he got naughty in a pre2020 Grammys Gala on Saturday.

Rapper "Money,quot; wore a revealing fuchsia and black dress with sequins for Clive Davis and the annual event of the Recording Academy in Beverly Hills the night before the ceremony and was accompanied by the Migos star, who got quite elegant both on the red carpet and at the party. Cardi, who occasionally shares obscene posts related to Offset on Instagram, didn't seem to care at all.

"Baby, my t-tties keep appearing," Cardi wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the two.

Offset gestures seemed to be functional; Instagram user @iamkiradior captured a video of him helping his wife with a locker room malfunction.

The two arrived together holding hands and Offset could barely keep his hands away from Cardi all night, E! The news have learned. The two were also seen kissing and hugging.

The honored gala Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs and other famous guests included Beyoncé and husband Jay Z, Jessie J and boyfriend and actor Channing Tatum, Janet Jackson, John legend and other best musical artists.