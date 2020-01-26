Novak Djokovic will face Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML1c9c04e8d87a90495fe0362e4efd853811% %MINIFYHTML1c9c04e8d87a90495fe0362e4efd853812%

The world's No. 2, which points to an eighth Australian Open title with a record, to face Canadian Milos Raonic in the last eight





Novak Djokovic has lost a set on his way to the quarterfinals

Defending champion Novak Djokovic continued his progress towards an eighth Australian Open title with a straight set victory against Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round.

World No. 2 defeated the fourteenth Argentine seed 6-3 6-4 6-4 to reach the last eight at Melbourne Park for the eleventh time.

Djokovic, who extended his 4-0 career record against Schwartzman, hit 38 winners and lost his service only once when he got the victory after two hours and six minutes at Rod Laver Arena.

After a break was enough for Djokovic to win the first set, he opened a 3-0 lead in the second set only for Schwartzman to break first place for once, ending a streak of consecutive service retention for the Serbian at this event at 35.

Djokovic aims for his 17th Grand Slam title

Djokovic recovered to quickly regain control by sealing his tenth consecutive victory of the season, having led Serbia to victory in the inaugural ATP Cup earlier this month.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion will face a resurgent Canadian. Milos Raonic, which has not yet lost a set this fortnight after the 32nd defeat defeated 2018 finalist Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 7-5.

Milos Raonic reached the semifinals in Melbourne in 2016

"This will be a different game than today," Djokovic said. "Raonic is one of the tallest and strongest players. He also has one of the greatest services. I am ready for missiles."

"One of the key elements will be how well I am returning. It's good to see Milos healthy. He's a great guy and a good friend."

Cilic had two set points to take the game to a fourth set with 5-4, but Raonic, who hit 55 winners and 35 aces, saved them both and then broke his unseeded opponent before he served for victory .

