North Korean leader's aunt reappears after husband's execution

But that changed after Kim Jong-il became ill with a stroke in 2008. She and her husband raised their public profile, assuming more titles, and acted as parents-like figures when Kim Jong-un was prepared as apparent heir. After Kim Jong-il's death, the couple further strengthened their power by helping Kim Jong-un to purge senior officials engineers to establish himself as the supreme leader and continue the family dynasty.

Mr. Jang's power became so expansive through the army and other key branches of government that Mr. Kim felt threatened.

Mr. Kim executed him on charges of corruption, sedition and many other criminal charges at the end of 2013. He also discovered those who were close to Mr. Jang, accused of building a network of followers in the ruling Korean Workers Party, The government and the Korean popular army.

The executions of Mr. Jang and his followers were decisive moments for Mr. Kim's efforts to establish himself as a monolithic leader. In 2017, North Korean agents planned the murder of Kim Jong-nam, Kim's half-separated brother, in Malaysia. Kim could have considered Kim Jong-nam, his father's eldest son, as a potential threat to his throne in the family regime, analysts say.

After Kim Kyong-hui disappeared from public view, Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, replaced her as the main female face of the family.

It was not clear if, Kim Kyong-hui, 73, will resume an active public life. In North Korea, invitations to leadership meetings, and how close Mr. Kim's people are, are often barometers of whether an official is favored in government.

Before rumors emerged that she had been purged, her presence had been a powerful reminder to the main generals where the root of the regime was lying, and was even seen as a regent who helped guide her nephew through the treacherous Northern domestic policy to ensure a quiet life. generational change in the dynasty of his family. The offspring of those who fought to help Kim Il-sung, Mr. Kim's grandfather, established himself today as the main leader of the elite loyal core in Pyongyang.