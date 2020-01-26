Normani accused of whitening her skin after admitting that she dealt with & # 39; skin changes & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML5c0149bd50db1b7209c517b6592b78b511% %MINIFYHTML5c0149bd50db1b7209c517b6592b78b512%

The Fifth Harmony member goes to her Twitter account to explain why she has been skipping several events, including a party celebrating the premiere of & # 39; Birds of Prey & # 39 ;.

Normani Kordei has suffered a violent reaction lately by omitting several events, including a party celebrating the premiere of "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn"During the weekend, the Fifth Harmony The member finally spoke about the reason she decided not to attend the event.

Taking your Twitter account, Normani He apologized for his "absence" while explaining: "My body has gone through so many changes in the skin and I am trying my best to deal with everything my way." She added: "I really love you so much. I'm just discovering a few things right now. You're beautiful, remember that and yes, I'm human too, hahaha."

However, Normani did not explain in more detail what kind of skin problems he currently suffers. Because of this, some people suspected that he was fading his skin. "I hope you don't come back clearer after you & # 39; skin change & # 39;" said one, while another wrote: "Do the [Beyonce Knowles] by whitening your skin ". A different person echoed the feeling," he is copying Beyonce once more and bleaching. "Another commented under his post:" Oh, no, you are whitening the skin again. "

Meanwhile, others simply wished him a speedy recovery. Normani herself has not yet responded to the accusation.

Prior to the revelation, Normani received a violent reaction for skipping several events, and worsened when he was notably absent from a "Birds of Prey" premiere party, as he participated in the soundtrack. People got even more angry because she joined Lori HarveyThe birthday trip to Jamaica a few days before the event. "No Lauren and Normani do not attend the release party of the Birds of Prey album … They'd better go to the movie's premiere or be on VISTA," someone said.