No gentleman! Justin Bieber closes the car door to his wife Hailey Baldwin

The singer of & # 39; Yummy & # 39; He is criticized when he is caught with the camera almost knocking his wife with the door of a car and leaving her careless during a recent departure.

Justin Bieber I was taking criticism on the internet. Despite his wife Hailey BaldwinThe claim that he is "a gentleman," the 25-year-old Canadian pop star was far from being chivalrous in a paparazzi video that recently went viral. He was called rude on the web.

In the clip, the "Yummy" singer stopped in a black SUV with a driver with Hailey. He got out of the vehicle and closed the door behind him almost hitting the model that was about to leave.

Then he advanced without looking back or waiting for her. However, she quickly prevented him from taking another step because he was walking the wrong way.

His diehard fans were quick to defend him. "He didn't even see her leave behind him, it was an accident," one argued.

However, a skeptical individual responded by posting another video in which Justin left Hailey without worrying because he was skating in Time Square. Hailey seemed nervous as she tried to catch up just to shamefully fall in front of the crowd. She had no choice but to get up quickly and run as fast as she could, since Justin had already disappeared from sight. "And this is supposed to be an accident too?" Said the person.

"There is another video that is worse," another person posted a third video. Justin and Hailey were seen walking side by side when he suddenly slapped her butt and then swung her hand hitting her head.

Neither Justin nor Hailer commented on the videos.