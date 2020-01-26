Nicki Minaj's husband despised by ex-girlfriend after shouting match with Meek Mill

%MINIFYHTML7474c5bf018141592cee72d60259ccb111% %MINIFYHTML7474c5bf018141592cee72d60259ccb112%

Instagram

Kenneth Petty's ex-girlfriend went to Instagram to evaluate her recent and heated argument with Nicki's ex-boyfriend during a shopping trip to a West Hollywood store.

Up News Info –

Kenneth PettyThe ex-girlfriend entered the chat after he was involved in a shouting match with meek mill. She criticized her ex boyfriend on Instagram, mocking reports that she challenged Meek to a duel. "People scream a lot and can't even fight!" Then she wrote on Instagram.

<br />

Kenneth and Meek almost had a physical fight when they met at the Maxfield luxury clothing store in West Hollywood. Kenneth was with his wife Nicki Minaj While Meek was dating Nicki, he was accompanied by his own entourage.

%MINIFYHTML7474c5bf018141592cee72d60259ccb113% %MINIFYHTML7474c5bf018141592cee72d60259ccb114%

In a video that went viral, Meek apparently wanted to talk to Nicki in private, but she refused. "There are 50 people outside. We're fine," he said before calling Meek a "b *** h." Meanwhile, her husband Kenneth told Meek: "He doesn't talk to you anymore. He can't talk to me one by one."

However, sources connected to Meek said it was Nicki and Kenneth who approached him first. According to sources, Meek only wanted to speak privately because they attracted public attention when Kenneth began to get loud. "He is happy to be in a much better place, personally and professionally, than when he came back when he and Nicki were dating," a source insisted.

Neither Nicki nor Meek commented on the disputes, but a friend of Kenneth wrote on Instagram: "I heard that the older brother made your whole team jerk in that store just him and his wife!"

Nicki Minaj started dating Meek Mill in 2015. She was put in an awkward situation when her then boyfriend dismissed her friend. Duck. He finally broke up with Meek in 2017, and reconciled with Drake. However, he fell in love with Drake again when the Canadian star began to fall in love with Meek in 2018.

Drake and Meek collaborated on a song for the new Meek album that was released in the same year as Nicki & # 39; s. In response, she criticized the duo in one of her new songs and rejected Drake in a Young Money meeting for your music video. She also joined forces with Kanye west in the midst of Drake's enmity with Kanye. The former etiquette partners finally stop following each other on social networks.

While Nicki Minaj is now married to Kenneth Petty, Meek Mill is currently waiting for a baby with his girlfriend Milano.

When Nicki was still engaged to Kenneth, Meek recorded an unpublished song. "This shit beyond me, you were supposed to be my Beyonce / Now you're a fiancee?" rapped.