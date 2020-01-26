Nick Jonas reveals what was in his teeth during the Grammys' performance

What must a man do to enjoy his performance in peace?

While singing his heart with Kevin Jonas Y Joe Jonas during the Grammy 2020, Nick Jonas It made the Internet buzz for an unlikely reason.

As a result, people wanted to know what was in their teeth during the Jonas brothers performance. "Is Nick Jonas on stage #GRAMMYs with a spinach or something in his teeth?" a fan I ask With a receipt of the look. Other additional, "NICK JONAS, I KNOW YOUR FINE ASS, DO NOT HAVE A PIECE OF SPINACA IN YOUR TEETH IN THE GRAMMYS."

Look, Nick saw the questions posed by viewers and decided to make things clear in the best possible way!

"I am honored to have returned to the Grammy stage tonight," said the singer. shared on Twitter moments after acting inside the Staples Center. "Y at least you all know that I eat vegetables. "