Neymar pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after scoring twice for Paris Saint-Germain

%MINIFYHTML943a1327d84d3ad295d29aaecba0b77911% %MINIFYHTML943a1327d84d3ad295d29aaecba0b77912%

Neymar paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after the basketball icon died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in California.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar scored twice when Ligue 1 leaders defeated Lille 2-0, and dedicated his second goal to Bryant by raising two fingers in one hand and four in the other: Bryant had used the No. 24 shirt by the Los Angeles Lakers.

%MINIFYHTML943a1327d84d3ad295d29aaecba0b77913% %MINIFYHTML943a1327d84d3ad295d29aaecba0b77914%

After the final whistle, Neymar, a basketball fan, praised Bryant's impact, stating that his death is a sad moment for everyone in the sport.

KOBE BRYANT DIES: the world of sport reacts | NBA players offer tributes in the game

"I looked at the messages at halftime," Neymar told Canal +. "This is a moment of immense sadness for the world of sport and for all of us, not just for basketball fans."

"I knew him and I made this celebration to pay tribute to him. I hope he rests in peace."

Bryant won five NBA championships and made 18 NBA All-Star teams during a 20-year season with the Lakers.