Newbury Betfair Hurdle bets on Thebannerkingrebel | Racing news





Jamie Snowden

Jamie Snowden believes that Thebannerkingrebel has the ideal profile to be competitive at the Betfair Hurdle next month in Newbury.

The Lambourn coach is eager to lead the seven-year-old boy out of a rookie company for the first time, at the valuable third-grade handicap on February 8.

After claiming an impressive victory in a Listed contest at Haydock in his penultimate start, the castrated property of Sir Chips Keswick ran a respectable race in track loss in a second grade on his most recent outing.

Snowden said: "Betfair Hurdle is a £ 150,000 race and is definitely worth more than careful consideration. It has the right kind of profile for the race, and then four and a half weeks to Cheltenham.

"It would be the only option for him before Cheltenham, and if he doesn't go there he will go directly to the Supreme. My philosophy is that if they are fit, execute them."

"He has a rating of 145 now and would be fine at 4 pounds if we went to Betfair Hurdle."

Stablemate Pacify is unlikely to join Thebannerkingrebel in Betfair Hurdle, with Snowden weighing the options listed in both Exeter and Huntingdon for the eight-year-old boy, who belongs in part to the Duchess of Cornwall.

He said: "He will have tickets at the beginning of February in the two-mile obstacle listed in Exeter and the Sidney Banks in Huntingdon.

"He entered Betfair Hurdle, but I would say it is the least likely option. He will enter both the Supreme and Ballymore in Cheltenham."

"He has run in some decent rookie races this season, and not many win five in a season. He was defeated by one in a second grade last time, and that was when he was applying a penalty."

Kiltealy Briggs will attempt to support his victory at Kelso when he backs down in class at the obstacle of Albert Bartlett Prestige Novices of second grade at Haydock on February 15.

Snowden said: "Kiltealy Briggs will go to second grade at Haydock then go to the EBF final in Sandown or Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival."